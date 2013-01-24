We may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.

Service providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

IT and cloud providers. These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to or provide the Services.

Analytics Service Providers.

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform analytics.

Philips DA requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Other third parties

Philips DA may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If we share personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, we will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

DA sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by DA to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

The Saeco skill (the ‘Skill’) allows you to control your Machine via Amazon Alexa and/or to enjoy Amazon Smart Reorders.

When you enable the Skill, Philips DA allows you to connect your Amazon Account to your Saeco account via your Machine. When connecting your accounts, Philips DA and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips DA shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.

Amazon Alexa

When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips DA together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips DA and Alexa may also exchange information on the Machines you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a device.

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information.

Amazon Smart Reorders

If you enable the Skill and activate Amazon Smart Reorders, DA will share a daily aggregated level of the AquaClean filter and Descaler status with Amazon, so that Amazon can notify you in time to purchase an AquaClean filter and/or Descaler. Should you decide to purchase such AquaClean filter and/or Descaler through Amazon, please note that this an Amazon service, not part of our Services.

You understand that this Machine information may amount to personal data. You understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may not provide adequate protection to personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by deactivating Smart Reorders and/or disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information.

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm.

For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the Machine and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Connected Air Purifier and Philips Airvibe Air Quality Monitors service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier and Philips Airvibe Air Quality Monitors such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to ${payment_purpose}.

