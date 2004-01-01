תנאי חיפוש

Signage Solutions 65BDL3650Q Q-Line Display

65BDL3650Q/00
  • -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions 65BDL3650Q Q-Line Display

    65BDL3650Q/00

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Signage Solutions 65BDL3650Q Q-Line Display

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Signage Solutions 65BDL3650Q Q-Line Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      להתחבר אל התוכן שלך ולשלוט בו מהענן

      אפשר להתחבר אל התוכן שלך ולשלוט בו מהענן באמצעות דפדפן HTML5 מובנה. בעזרת דפדפן מבוסס Chromium, ניתן לעצב את התוכן אונליין ולחבר תצוגה אחת, או את כל הרשת שלך. אפשר גם להציג תוכן לאורך או לרוחב, עם רזולוציית fullHD. פשוט לחבר את הצג לאינטרנט באמצעות WiFi או עם כבל RJ45, וליהנות מפלייליסט שיצרת בעצמך.

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

      Suggested products

        מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.