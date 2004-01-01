תנאי חיפוש

  • -{discount-value}

    BDS4222R plasma monitor

    BDS4222R/00

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    BDS4222R plasma monitor

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

    VGA Loopthrough

    Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. כל הזכויות שמורות.

    ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.