תנאי חיפוש

  • -{discount-value}

    BDS4622V/00

    BDS4622V/00

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    BDS4622V/00

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. כל הזכויות שמורות.

    ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.