דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

Perfect Care Aqua Pro

מגהץ קיטור

GC9330/20
1 Awards
  • גיהוץ יעיל במיוחד גיהוץ יעיל במיוחד גיהוץ יעיל במיוחד
    -{discount-value}

    Perfect Care Aqua Pro מגהץ קיטור

    GC9330/20
    1 Awards

    גיהוץ יעיל במיוחד

    מערכת PerfectCare Aqua Pro כוללת מגהץ קל במיוחד ומכל מים גדול במיוחד (2.5 ליטר), אידיאלי לגיהוץ של כמויות גדולות ולאידוי אנכי מושלם. See all benefits

    Perfect Care Aqua Pro מגהץ קיטור

    גיהוץ יעיל במיוחד

    מערכת PerfectCare Aqua Pro כוללת מגהץ קל במיוחד ומכל מים גדול במיוחד (2.5 ליטר), אידיאלי לגיהוץ של כמויות גדולות ולאידוי אנכי מושלם. See all benefits

    גיהוץ יעיל במיוחד

    מערכת PerfectCare Aqua Pro כוללת מגהץ קל במיוחד ומכל מים גדול במיוחד (2.5 ליטר), אידיאלי לגיהוץ של כמויות גדולות ולאידוי אנכי מושלם. See all benefits

    Perfect Care Aqua Pro מגהץ קיטור

    גיהוץ יעיל במיוחד

    מערכת PerfectCare Aqua Pro כוללת מגהץ קל במיוחד ומכל מים גדול במיוחד (2.5 ליטר), אידיאלי לגיהוץ של כמויות גדולות ולאידוי אנכי מושלם. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all מגהץ קיטור

      גיהוץ יעיל במיוחד

      במגהץ אולטרה-קל

      • לחץ מרבי של 7 בר
      • מטח קיטור עד 450 גרם
      • מכל מים בנפח 2.5 ליטר
      • מגהץ קל במיוחד
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

      Light weight and comfortable to handle

      Light weight and comfortable to handle

      Your steam generator's iron has the ideal weight: amazingly light weight and comfortable to handle. It glides easily over your garments, removes the toughest creases in no time, and reduces stress on your wrist. It makes also vertical steaming very easy and effective. You can now comfortably & effectively remove the creases of your delicate, like silk blouse, dresses, and jackets and even difficult to iron garments with pleats, decorations, buttons etc in a vertical way.

      Extra-large water tank for longer continuous use

      Extra-large water tank for longer continuous use

      The water tank has an extra-large 2.5 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 3 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank. It's also transparent, so you can get a 360°view of the tank to easily see how much water you have left to continue creating steam efficiently. When you do need to refill, your steam generator iron has a large filling hole that allows you to easily fill the water tank under the tap, or alternatively with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing

      Easy and efficient descaling system

      Easy and efficient descaling system

      Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of lime scale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.

      Philips best gliding and most scratch resistant soleplate

      Philips best gliding and most scratch resistant soleplate

      The T-ionic Glide is Philips' most premium soleplate, promising superior gliding for more effortless and fast ironing. It has a stainless steel base which is harder and more durable than aluminum, with an integrated titanium oxide layer for advanced scratch resistance. Plus the carefully designed shape and vents provide an even better steam distribution for faster crease removal.

      Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

      Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

      Safe and secure carry lock

      Safe and secure carry lock

      Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

      מפרט טכני

      • יעילות ירוקה

        מדריך למשתמש
        100% נייר ממוחזר
        אריזת המוצר
        ניתנת למחזור ב-‎100%
        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      • קל לשימוש

        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Cyclonic steam chamber
        Yes
        אורך כבל חשמל
        1.8 m
        ניתן למילוי בכל עת בזמן השימוש
        כן
        אורך הצינור
        1.7 m
        מאפשר שימוש במי ברז
        כן
        טכנולוגיית OptimalTEMP
        כן
        ביצועי החלקה של התחתית
        5 stars
        עמידות התחתית לשריטות
        5 stars
        כפתור כיבוי אוטומטי
        כן
        Heat up time
        2 minute(s)
        תחתית
        T-ionicGlide
        ללא צורך בכוונון טמפרטורה
        כן
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes
        לכל הבדים הניתנים לגיהוץ
        כן
        מוכן לפעולה
        נורית חיווי
        בטוח לשימוש על כל הבדים הניתנים לגיהוץ
        אפילו על בדים עדינים כמו משי
        פתח קיטור בקצה לגיהוץ מדויק
        כן
        קיבולת מכל המים
        2500 ml
        לא שורף את הבד
        כן
        פתח מילוי גדול במיוחד
        כן

      • יישור קמטים מהיר

        קיטור לפי דרישה
        כן
        עוצמת קיטור
        עד 450 g
        חשמל
        מקס' 2100 W
        לחץ
        לחץ קיטור מרבי של 7.0 בר
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        קיטור רציף
        עד 120 g/min
        שימוש במצב אנכי
        כן
        מתח
        220 - 240 V
        מוכן לפעולה
        2 minute(s)

      • אחריות

        אחריות בינלאומית לשנתיים
        כן

      • מניעת אבנית

        תזכורת להסרת אבנית
        • נורית
        • כן
        הסרת אבנית וניקוי
        Easy De-calc

      • אחסון

        התקן איחסון לכבל החשמל
        סגירה עם סקוץ'
        נעילה לצורך נשיאה
        לנשיאה ובטיחות
        אחסון צינור גמיש
        תא אחסון

      • משקל ומידות

        משקל המגהץ + בסיס
        4.2 kg
        מידות המוצר (אורך,גובה,רוחב)
        ‎36.2 x 27 x 26.3 cm
        משקל המגהץ
        0.8 kg

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

      Suggested products

        מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה