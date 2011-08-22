דף הבית
Rechargeable batteries

LFH9154/00
    Benefit from long-lasting performance for your digital recorder. Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging up to 1000 times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary. See all benefits

      Record longer

      With rechargeable batteries

      • AAA
      • NiMH

      Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

      The batteries of your Voice Tracer can be recharged using the power from your PC.

      NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

      Benefit from long-lasting battery power. Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging up to 1000 times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

      Save the environment and money compared to other batteries

      Batteries that help saving your money and the environment.

      The battery for Philips dictation recorders

      The genuine Philips battery offers you long-lasting performance for your digital recorder.

      מפרט טכני

      • Compatibility

        Philips Pocket Memo
        • LFH0588
        • LFH0955
        • LFH9370
        • LFH9375
        • LFH9380
        • LFH9500 series
        • LFH9600 series
        Philips Voice Tracer
        • LFH0642
        • LFH0646
        • LFH0652
        • LFH0862
        • LFH0882

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        900 mAh
        Battery type
        AAA Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Battery voltage
        1,2  V

      • Package contents

        2 rechargeable batteries
        yes

      • Green specifications

        Chemical composition
        Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

