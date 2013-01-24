דף הבית
Telephone pickup microphone

LFH9162/00
    The Telephone Pickup Microphone allows telephone conversations to be recorded easily. Just plug it into your voice recorder and put the earpiece into your ear. The Telephone Pickup Microphone captures both sides of the conversation.

      Not a single word lost

      Record your telephone conversations

      Comfortable in-ear experience

      The handy pickup microphone comes with soft and ergonomically shaped earplugs for an optimal user experience.

      Easy handling with retractable cord

      The practical retractable cord makes the handling of the pickup microphone a pleasure.

      Plug-in-power system requires no batteries

      No batteries required. Just plug-in and use instantly.

      Simple plug-and-play installation

      Convenient and simple plug-and-play installation.

      Suitable for all telephones

      The Telephone Pickup Microphone is suitable for all telephones including cell phones, home phones or pay phones and therefore allows you to record all your important conversations without an adapter.

      Super-sensitive microphone

      The Super-sensitive microphone captures every spoken word in an outstanding quality.

      מפרט טכני

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.1 m/43.3 in.
        Connector
        • mono
        • 3.5 mm

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        50-20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1 kHz
        Sensitivity
        -35 dB @ 1 kHz
        Type
        electret condenser microphone
        Directivity
        omnidirectional

      • Green specifications

        Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
        yes
        Lead-free soldered product
        yes

      • Accessories

        2 ear cushions
        yes
        Adapter cable (3.5 to 2.5 mm)
        yes
        Pouch
        yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        black/silver

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

