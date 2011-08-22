Not a single word lost
The plug-in microphone turns your voice recorder into an interviewing microphone. The unidirectional microphone is engineered for higher sensitivity to sounds originating from one direction.
The plug-in microphone turns your voice recorder into an interviewing microphone. The unidirectional microphone is engineered for higher sensitivity to sounds originating from one direction.
The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.
Recording the speakers voice only, the unidirectional microphone is ideal for capturing good quality sound and clear voice.
The handy plug-in microphone turns your mobile voice recorder into an interviewing microphone.
Durable and premium quality materials qualify the handsfree headset for extended use.
The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.
The included wind shield greatly improves sound quality by preventing unwanted and disturbing noise.
