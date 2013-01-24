תנאי חיפוש
Not a single word lost
The Philips meeting microphone is the perfect complement for your digital recorder. It delivers brilliant sound quality, accompanied by outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.
The Philips meeting microphone is the perfect complement for your digital recorder. It delivers brilliant sound quality, accompanied by outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.
Sound pick-up from a 360-degree radius for a perfect recording experience.
The innovative boundary layer design of the included meeting microphones uses the sound pressure of the table to provide excellent sound and recording quality with a 360 degree sound-pick up radius.
The innovative meeting microphones offer built-in wire storage and length adaption for a clean and tidy conference table.
Easily extend the recording range of your Pocket Memo meeting recorder by simply connecting up to six meeting microphones.
The fast and easy set up of the meeting microphone allows a hassle-free installation.
The Philips conference microphone does not need a stand to set it up and therefore offers outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.
