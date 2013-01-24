תנאי חיפוש
The clip-on microphone is a omnidirectional condenser microphone for recording situations where discreet and hands-free operation is required. Its high pick-up sensitivity provides excellent recording quality.
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
The clip-on microphone is a omnidirectional condenser microphone for recording situations where discreet and hands-free operation is required. Its high pick-up sensitivity provides excellent recording quality.
With the handy clip, the microphone can easily be attached to collars, ties or other clothing. Just plug it into your Digital Pocket Memo or Voice Tracer. No other installation is necessary.
The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.
The handy plug-in microphone turns your mobile voice recorder into an interviewing microphone.
Durable and premium quality materials qualify the handsfree headset for extended use.
The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.
The included wind shield greatly improves sound quality by preventing unwanted and disturbing noise.
