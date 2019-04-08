אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
אחריות לשנתיים
אחריות לשנתיים
הירשם וחסוך
הופסק
SPK7374/00
Anywhere wireless portability
A comfortable and stylish mouse that adjusts to fit your palm and fits easily into your bag, this handy notebook mouse companion has wireless connection and an optical sensor that lets it work on most surfaces.
3 buttons
2.4GHz Wireless
Optical Sensor
חיי סוללה ארוכים פירושם שעליך להחליף את הסוללות לעתים רחוקות, לשימוש אמין וממושך כשאתה צריך אותו.
קל לחיבור וללא בלגן, העיצוב האלחוטי מפשט את החיים.