מוצריםתמיכה

אורח חיים בריא מתחיל כאן. הירשם וקבל הצעות בלעדיות

אחריות לשנתיים

אחריות לשנתיים

הירשם וחסוך

30-day return

כל הסדרות

  • תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • תמונה חלופית של המוצר
  • תמונה ראשית
  • תמונת המוצר מקדימה
  • תמונה חלופית של המוצר
  • תמונה ראשית

הופסק

300 SeriesWireless mouse

SPK7374/00

Anywhere wireless portability

A comfortable and stylish mouse that adjusts to fit your palm and fits easily into your bag, this handy notebook mouse companion has wireless connection and an optical sensor that lets it work on most surfaces.

הצג את כל היתרונות

Anywhere wireless portability

  • 3 buttons

  • 2.4GHz Wireless

  • Optical Sensor

עקיבה אופטית בהבחנה גבוהה לשליטה חלקה

הגדר ושכח עם חיי סוללה ארוכים

חיי סוללה ארוכים פירושם שעליך להחליף את הסוללות לעתים רחוקות, לשימוש אמין וממושך כשאתה צריך אותו.

ללא בלגן עם עיצוב אלחוטי קל-לחיבור

ללא בלגן עם עיצוב אלחוטי קל-לחיבור

קל לחיבור וללא בלגן, העיצוב האלחוטי מפשט את החיים.

מפרט טכני

קבלו תמיכה עבור מוצר זה

מציאת מדריכים למשתמש, שאלות נפוצות (FAQ), מידע על בטיחות וטיפים