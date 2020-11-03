תנאי חיפוש

Radiology Operations Command Center
Masthead of radiology operations command center

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center


Multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual imaging operations

Contact us

It's time to redefine the way we practice

 

Increasing demands on care systems put added pressure on already-stretched radiology departments. The need to do more with less, reductions in reimbursements and increasing case complexity continue to bring challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardization into sharp focus.

3 out of 5 left image

3 out of 5¹

technologists want more on the job training

3 out of 5 middle protocol image

3 out of 5¹

lead technologists want more imaging protocol standardization

4 out of 5 right image telepresence

4 out of 5¹

imaging respondents believe an Imaging Telepresence solution would add value

1. IDR Medical. “ROCC Concept Assessment.” 05 May 2020

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. כל הזכויות שמורות.

ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.