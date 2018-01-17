There are three types of learning styles that are thoughtfully addressed: Visual learner who learns through seeing; Auditory learner who learns through hearing; and Kinesthetic learner who learns through doing. The FIT framework is a carefully considered approach to address these relevant learning goals of a child. The Kitten Scanner is designed to consider those learning goals. Children can place their favorite buddy character in the slider that will start playing a fun yet informative video. Different Scan Buddies tell different stories with Ollie the elephant, Chris the crocodile, and Doris the chicken. The videos inform the child about the scan procedure while exposing them to the strange MRI sounds. Tips are provided by the characters in the video, on how they could manage to lie still during the scan.

