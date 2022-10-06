Strategies aimed at minimizing anxiety in patients undergoing diagnostic or therapeutic interventions are not only important for the patient but could potentially improve outcomes.1 The same applies in non-interventional radiology applications.
Knowledge of how people feel, work, and interact with each other and with technology are reflected in purposefully created environments that combine innovative design and enabling technologies. Ambient Experience solutions enhance the experience for both patients and staff as well as streamline workflow during diagnosis and therapy.
Philips Ambient Experience solutions are in practice across the clinical application spectrum. From radiology settings to interventional cardiology and oncology suites – from preparation, procedure, and post-procedure environments to emergency departments, waiting rooms, and other patient/family areas – Ambient Experience brings open, stress-free surroundings to support patient comfort and clinician satisfaction.
Regardless of clinical application, Ambient Experience is guided by four overriding principles:
Regardless of clinical application, Ambient Experience is guided by four overriding principles:
MRI
Challenges – Anxious, claustrophobic, non-compliant patients lead to more retakes, longer procedures, and unnecessary sedation
Solution – Calming visual themes and accompanying audio and lighting relax the patient prior to and during the exam. In-bore audio and visuals help them remain calm and compliant.
A pediatric coaching program can assist younger patients through the MRI journey.
CT
Challenges – Stressed patients are less likely to comply, may negatively affect image quality, and may lengthen exam times Solution – Active relaxation and positive distraction techniques create a welcoming, relaxing multi-sensorial imaging environment. Patients can select the room theme and staff can easily provide breath-hold guidance.
Challenges – Stressed patients are less likely to comply, may negatively affect image quality, and may lengthen exam times
Solution – Active relaxation and positive distraction techniques create a welcoming, relaxing multi-sensorial imaging environment. Patients can select the room theme and staff can easily provide breath-hold guidance.
DXR
Challenges – Demanding schedules may be slowed by anxious, non-compliant patients Solution – A welcoming environment is achieved with lighting and audio. Even for the short exam duration, these elements of positive distraction can help relax the patient enough to increase compliance with staff instructions.
Challenges – Demanding schedules may be slowed by anxious, non-compliant patients
Solution – A welcoming environment is achieved with lighting and audio. Even for the short exam duration, these elements of positive distraction can help relax the patient enough to increase compliance with staff instructions.
IGT
Challenges – Patients worried about their outcome are most stressed prior to the procedure and busy staff have less time Solution – Self-selected lighting, audio, and theme settings help to calm the patient during procedure preparation, throughout the procedure, and in post-procedure recovery.
to comfort
Challenges – Patients worried about their outcome are most stressed prior to the procedure and busy staff have less time
Solution – Self-selected lighting, audio, and theme settings help to calm the patient during procedure preparation, throughout the procedure, and in post-procedure recovery.
Want to connect with us? Complete the form below and we will follow-up.
Want to connect with us?
Complete the form below and we will follow-up.
The Ambient Experience concept can be extended beyond the imaging suite to include the waiting and/or recovery rooms. Philips design experts work to blend comforting visual themes focused on reducing anxiety and softening the sterile hospital environment.
Helping to differentiate your hospital Philips Ambient Experience solutions provide an innovative, calming care environment for an enhanced patient experience. Workflow efficiency may be improved for increased throughput and staff satisfaction. Ambient Experience is a valuable investment which helps to differentiate an imaging suite or entire hospital in the community.
Helping to differentiate your hospital
Philips Ambient Experience solutions provide an innovative, calming care environment for an enhanced patient experience. Workflow efficiency may be improved for increased throughput and staff satisfaction. Ambient Experience is a valuable investment which helps to differentiate an imaging suite or entire hospital in the community.
The following opportunities exist that may add value:
For the patient
For the patient
For the staff
For the staff
For hospital management
For hospital management
The concept of creating an atmosphere of ‘positive distraction’ that engages the patient and reduces anxiety has proven to be successful. With a talented group of experts in lighting design, spatial design, and multimedia design, Philips has transformed the imaging experience.
Over 2,500 worldwide installations of Ambient Experience demonstrate its efficacy.
Discover the science behind this successful concept. Philips brings together experts from many design disciplines to create a comfortable, relaxing care environment.
By focusing on the patient experience, staff satisfaction and quality of care may be enhanced. Cooperation and compliance can be improved.
1Delewi R, Vlastra W, Rohling WJ, et al. Anxiety levels of patients undergoing coronary procedures in the catheterization laboratory. Int J Cardiol. 2017;228:926-930. doi:10.1016/j.ijcard.2016.11.043
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.