"As clinic director, I have to make sure that I not only achieve clinical but also economic added value," says Kauczor. “I can say that this investment pays off. With Philips Spectral CT 7500 we can achieve both.”

Spectral is fast. Examinations of the thorax and head take less than a second, and a CT scan of the entire upper body takes less than two seconds. In addition, the new 100 kV scan mode offers great potential for saving radiation dose.

