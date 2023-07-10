“Another advantage of digital pathology is that pathologists are able to work from home, which reduces turnaround time on difficult cases. It is very important to IDEXX to be able to provide accurate diagnosis, with results available as soon as possible for clinicians to be able to quickly determine treatment, especially in the case of severe or life-threatening disease.



IDEXX plans to work with Philips to develop an image repository with a database of interesting cases in order to perform further analytics on the samples and perhaps identify markers of disease in animals that could be applicable to human diseases as well. Digitalization is key to the evolving field of computational pathology.”

