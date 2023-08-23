Translational Multi-nuclear Imaging in Lymphedema and Lipedema

By Philips Featuring Rachelle Crescenzi , PhD and Yi Xia August 23, 2023 ∙ 27.03 min
[00.48] ∙ Noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology [07.17] ∙ Cancer-related leg lymphedema [12.34] ∙ Lipedema [21.30] . Q&A
[00.48] ∙ Noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology
[07.17] ∙ Cancer-related leg lymphedema
[12.34] ∙ Lipedema
[21.30] . Q&A
Join this webinar with Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD, to tap into the potential of multinuclear imaging as she shares her research and results on the development of noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology with sodium MRI to aid diagnosis and understanding of lymphedema and lipedema.
“Sodium MRI can be performed in clinically-feasible scantimes at 3.0T MRI (<30 minutes total)”
Join this webinar with Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD, to tap into the potential of multinuclear imaging as she shares her research and results on the development of noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology with sodium MRI to aid diagnosis and understanding of lymphedema and lipedema.
Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science
Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.