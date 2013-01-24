I had expected the operations to take a little longer in the Hybrid OR, but they are, in fact, shorter.”
Prof. Dr. A. Seekamp MD,
Director of the Orthopedic and Emergency Surgery clinic, University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany
Spine suite
Philips Spine suite helps you focus on what’s important – your patient. This state-of-the-art hybrid operating room enables you to perform fast, accurate, and simplified procedures. It provides exceptional, large field-of-view 2D and 3D images that boost confidence and enhance precision for the full spectrum of spine procedures. From pedicle screw placement and vertebroplasties to complex spinal fusions.