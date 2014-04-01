We are always interested in engaging with you.
oStream brings analog-to-digital signal conversion right at the magnet, reducing signal losses as they are transferred from the magnet to the image reconstructor. This RF receive technology enhances SNR and image quality by shortening the analog pathway. Your MR practice will benefit from enhanced signal integrity and faster throughput with scalable RF receive technology designed to evolve with you.
The oStream architecture uses digital RF sampling to digitize the signal at the magnet. This retains the integrity of the MR signal, resulting in high image quality compared to conventional analog-digital-conversion (ADC).
Conventional analog-digital-conversion
With conventional ADC, the signals from the coils travel over a long analog pathway from the scanning room to the electronics cabinet where the signal is digitized.
oStream digital RF receive technology With oStream, the signals from the coils travel a short analog pathway to the ADC at the magnet, and the signal is digitized right at the magnet in the scanning room. The digital signal is transferred from the magnet to the image reconstructor via a fiber optic cable enabling lossless data transmission.
*32 channel is an option
