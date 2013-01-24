דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

Ventures
A city next to the sea.

Portfolio

    Start-up partners rise to the challenge


    Better cancer care from home. Virtual education for clinicians. AI to manage chronic diseases. Software to streamline hospital staffing. Our start-up partners are re-imagining how to enable better, lower-cost care that customers need.
    Contact us

    Current Philips Health Technology Ventures Fund portfolio


    Our business-agnostic Philips Health Technology Ventures Fund directly invests in digital software- and technology-enabled services.
    See details about this fund
    Mytonomy logo
    Carevive logo
    Orbita logo
    Bright MD logo
    Xealth logo
    Dear Health logo
    LeQuest logo
    BabyScripts logo
    Lindacare logo
    Siilo logo
    Mytonomy logo
    Mytonomy is building patient education for Philips customers that are moving toward actionable, population health-driven insights.
    Go to the site
    Carevive logo
    Carevive software embedded in hospitals’ EMR workflows generate personalized oncology care plans and remotely monitors patients’ symptoms.
    Go to the site
    Orbita logo
    Orbita built a voice-driven AI platform so people can access, receive and manage healthcare anywhere, and can access information on devices such as Alexa.
    Go to the site
    Bright MD logo
    Bright.md uses an AI-powered care automation platform to create a virtual front door through which patients can navigate, be triaged, receive care for low-acuity conditions or be routed to in-person or video visits.
    Go to the site
    Xealth logo
    Xealth created a digital health prescribing platform that now enables providers to monitor Philips home-based respiratory solutions.
    Go to the site
    Dearhealth logo

    DearHealth offers an AI-powered clinical care pathway platform for chronic disease management.

    DearHealth [Link to https://dearhealth.com]

    DearHealth offers an AI-powered clinical care pathway platform for chronic disease management.

    Go to the site >

    Clicking will take you off Philips Ventures’ website.

    Go to the site
    LeQuest logo
    LeQuest is building online training modules for medical professionals to use multiple Philips medical devices.
    Go to the site
    BabyScripts logo
    Babyscripts provides clinicians with a patient-focused virtual toolkit for pre-natal and postpartum care.
    Go to the site
    Lindacare logo
    LindaCare is integrating with the Philips cardiology workflow solution to enable remote monitoring of people with cardiac implants.
    Go to the site
    Siilo logo
    Siilo enables healthcare professionals to securely discuss patients and protocols with colleagues through rich media messaging.
    Go to the site

    Examples of Philips business-sponsored start-ups


    Philips Ventures orchestrates collaborations and investments between Philips businesses and select start-ups.
    See details about business-sponsored collaborations
    BioIntelliSense logo
    Caretaker Medical logo
    BioBright logo
    Common Sensing logo
    Lifetrack Medical Systems logo
    Noninvasix logo
    Alodokter logo
    Workforce optimizer logo
    Sweetch logo
    BioIntelliSense logo
    BioIntelliSense is a continuous health monitoring company that has created remote patient monitoring solutions used outside of the hospital.
    Go to the site
    Caretaker logo
    CareTaker Medical developed a noninvasive finger cuff for continual blood pressure and vital sign monitoring in high-acuity settings.
    Go to the site
    BioBright logo
    BioBright automates data flow from lab instruments to a secure cloud to standardize and analyze data.
    Go to the site
    Common Sensing logo
    Common Sensing is a dose monitoring solution enabling patients and providers to better use injectable medicine, including insulin.
    Go to the site
    Lifetrack Medical Systems logo
    Lifetrack Medical Systems improves access to medical imaging services through a radiology software designed to quickly produce high-quality diagnostic reports.
    Go to the site
    Pedra technology logo
    Pedra Technology develops perfusion technologies for the diagnosis and management of peripheral artery disease.
    Go to the site
    Noninvasix logo
    Noninvasix invented technology that can replace invasive, intermittent diagnostic testing of key measurements with novel noninvasive patient monitoring methods.
    Go to the site
    Alodokter logo
    Alodokter created a digital health platform that includes telemedicine, doctor appointment booking, medical content and health insurance services.
    Go to the site
    Workforce logo
    Workforce Optimizer addresses worsening staff shortages and rising labor costs with software designed to deploy and staff optimally.
    Go to the site
    Allm logo
    The Japanese start-up Allm is creating next-generation technologies and medical communications platforms for acute care, mobile diagnostic solutions and home care.
    Go to the site
    Sweetch logo
    Sweetch offers a personalized AI platform designed to increase adherence to disease prevention and management recommendations.
    Go to the site
    Fabian Kording, CEO of Northh-medical, gives a presentation.
    Philips Ventures is synonymous with acceleration and sharpening our main value proposition.”

    Fabian Kording

    CEO, Northh-medical

    Its mission: the Hamburg, Germany-based company aims to establish fetal cardiac MRI in clinical practices for better fetal care

    Interested in becoming a start-up partner
    with Philips?

    Contact us

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *

    *
    *
    *
     

    What does this mean?

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand