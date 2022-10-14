Overcoming workforce challenges is critical to providing quality patient care. Improving the staff experience, resource utilization and talent retention are key to addressing this pressing issue. Data-driven technologies, including analytics dashboards enabled by artificial intelligence, can help ease the strain of care delivery by streamlining operations and enhancing clinical workflows. Health care executives realize the importance of investing in advanced technology systems and the support, training and resources required to successfully implement and leverage them.



In this Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report, C-Suite leaders share examples of how they’re bringing data-driven insights to care pathways more easily via strategic partnerships to confront health care workforce shortages. The report includes ways in which hospitals are utilizing data analytics to provide greater visibility into the demand for services and better management of clinical assets. It also explores how health care executives and clinical leaders can optimize those systems to benefit both patients and the staff delivering care.

