As COVID-19 continues to spread globally, healthcare providers are working diligently to treat soaring numbers of patients at a time when there are too few ventilators to provide care.

Philips is responding to this pressing global need by quickly scaling production of the new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator with the needs of healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients in mind while also complying to medical device quality standards.

This global ventilator solution, can be purchased by governments and hospitals who are experiencing ventilator shortages. The Philips Respironics E30 ventilator can be used when there is limited access to a fully featured critical care ventilator.