Tiffany Christensen is changing the conversation in healthcare. She approaches her work from the perspective of a cystic fibrosis patient who has received two double lung transplants, a professional patient advocate and Experience Professional. In her current role as Vice President, Experience Innovation at The Beryl Institute, Tiffany serves as a focused innovator working to share global practices and reinforce the need to understand “Patient Experience” as a practice, not just an outcome.



As a keynote speaker, Tiffany weaves together her patient story and professional experience with reflections on the paradoxical nature of illness and medicine. Her insights create connections within all human experiences of healthcare; bridging the perceived gaps between safety, quality and experience. In addition to presentations, Tiffany is also passionate about helping organizations assess the current state of their Experience Framework using the 8 Strategic Lenses. Maximizing the Experience Framework is done through human-centered design workshops and other on-site opportunities.



In her past roles, Christensen served as the Oncology Patient Advocate at Duke Hospital. During this time, she also worked as the Program Coordinator for Duke Medicine’s Patient Advisor Expansion Program. After leaving Duke, she was the Performance Improvement Specialist at the NC Hospital Association working on operationalizing PFE within critical access hospitals, major academic medical centers and health systems of many sizes in between.



Tiffany is a TeamSTEPPS Master Trainer, a Respecting Choices Advance Care Planning Instructor, an APPEAL certificate recipient, and the creator of her own Train the Trainer workshop series entitled "Finding Your Voice in the Healthcare Maze.” Christensen is also the author of three books exploring advocacy, end of life planning and partnership strategies in healthcare.



Dr. Don Berwick said of Christensen, “Tiffany is a change agent and one we badly, badly need.” It is a rare speaker who has experienced “both sides of the bed” and can so clearly articulate the complexities and opportunities for both improvement and joy in healthcare.