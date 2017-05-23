TrueBlue brings our best technologies together in one mask. Designed to push the limits of performance and fit, this mask sets the gold standard for a good night’s sleep.
Premium blue gel forms effective seal
Intuitive forehead pad for faster fittings
Headgear provides extra stability
Talon clips for easy on and off
Angled micro port reduces exhalation noise
Freeform spring allws patients to easily move
