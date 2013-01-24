The AED Trainer 3 prepares emergency responders to use the basic functions of the HeartStart FR3. It simulates 8 ERC/AHA compatible training scenarios for a realistic training environment that includes shock delivery and CPR.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.
Realistic sudden cardiac arrest scenario
Realistic scenarios help you prepare for the real thing
Eight preconfigured training scenarios simulate realistic episodes of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and help emergency responders become familiar with using the HeartStart FR3 AED.
Complete instructor control
Pre-connected pads help you train for a faster response
Training scenarios and speaker volume can be controlled via the up/down keys or remote control. Pause/resume feature allows the instructor to manage the learning experience and test students’ response to a variety of situations.
*Available only on the HeartStart FR3 rigid system case.
