Expand vital signs monitoring with Philips SureSigns VS4. Respond to changing patient conditions by choosing between frequent vitals and spot check mode. Prompt urgent action with QuickAlerts and simplify workflow with QuickCapture and QuickCheck tools.
Works with your existing network
QuickCapture to customize up to 40 entries
QuickCheck for fast validation
Ample storage for up to 800 patient records
Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs
NBP interval and spot check modes for more flexibility
2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry
QuickAlert to speed response
Oversized NBP on/off button for easier readings
Choice of SpO₂ technologies supports diverse sensors
Improved battery management clearly shows status
Interval or spot check modes to save time
Communication enhancements to simplify data flow
Learn more about this and other advanced monitoring technology, wearables and software that seamlessly combine with enterprise-wide interoperability to get your hospital up and running quickly with automated early warning scoring.
