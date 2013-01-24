דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

Philips &amp; Stille Vascular surgery table

Philips & Stille

Vascular surgery table

מצא מוצרים דומים

We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.

צרו איתנו קשר

מפרטים

STILLE ImagiQ2
STILLE ImagiQ2
Patient weight
  • 496 lb / 225 kg and 661 lb
  • 300 kg (with load upgrade pack)
Table top length, width
  • L= 90.5” / 230 cm
  • W= 21.6” / 55 cm
Translucent length
  • 77.17” / 196 cm with headrest (66.6” / 169.2 cm without headrest)
Translucent table top
  • Proprietary, patent pending carbon fiber structure. Al 0.4 mm
Float and lock
  • STILLE True Free Float™ and STILLE quick-lock system
Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
  • 36” x 10” x 36.8”
  • 90 cm x 25 cm x 93.4 cm
Operation conditions
  • 100% continuous
AC power: 100-250 Volts
  • Direct AC power
  • Battery DC power
Length, width, height
  • L= 92” / 234 cm
  • W= 30.3” / 77.2 cm
  • H= 28”- 43” / 71-109 cm
Trendelenburg
  • ±25°
Lateral roll
  • ±15°
Wheels and steering
  • 4 swiveling back wheels (mobility upgrade available)
Side rails
  • Fixed along 2/3 of the table top
Exchangeable table top
  • Yes, future-proof platform for extended use - allowing transportation
Transport handle
  • Yes (color: dark grey for 225-kg version, silver for 300-kg version)
Philips Veradius Unity
Philips Veradius Unity
X-ray generation
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube
Maximum power/ generator power
  • 25 kW / 15kW
Flat Detector
  • Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Active Detector Area
  • 26.2 x 26.2 cm
  • 10.3 x 10.3 inch
Matrix size
  • 1560 x 1420 pixels
Pixel pitch
  • 184 μm
Dynamic Range
  • 96 dB (16 bit)
Geometry
  • Color coded / Fully balanced
Depth
  • 73.0 cm /29 inch
Source image distance
  • 99.3 cm /39 inch
Angulation
  • 140° rotation (+90°/-50°) offers a maximum of projection flexibility
Lowest lateral position
  • 102.7 cm /40.4 inch
Mobile View Station
  • 19” High-Brightness color monitors
Stand
  • 15.3” LCD touch screen stand monitor
Connectivity
  • WLAN (option)
  • * Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand