תנאי חיפוש

- MR guided non-invasive procedure

-

מצא מוצרים דומים

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is used to heat and coagulate tissue deep inside the body. MRI measures temperature changes within the human body, making it useful for planning and monitoring thermal ablation processes such as HIFU.

צרו איתנו קשר
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. כל הזכויות שמורות.

ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.