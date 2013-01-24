דף הבית
LLD Lead locking device

LLD

Lead locking device

When lead removal is the right choice for a patient, the Lead Locking Device (LLD) provides the flexibility and traction needed for safe lead removal. LLD combines the best of the original LLD family and enhanced tip design with ease-of-use features to provide a flexible traction solution for leads targeted for removal.

מפרטים

Model Number 518-062
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • Yes
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model Number 518-039
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Working length
  • 85 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model Number 518-018
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 12 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.013”/0.33mm to 0.016”/0.41mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model Number 518-019
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 24 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.017”/0.43mm to 0.026”/0.66mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Model Number 518-020
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 45 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.027”/0.69mm to 0.032”/0.81mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Accessory Kit
Model number
  • 518-027
Lead Cutter
Lead Cutter
Model number
  • 518-024
  • Liberator is a registered trademark of Cook Medical. Cook Products for Lead Extraction brochure accessed 9-2-10, from http://www.cookmedical.com/lm/content/mmedia/LM-DM-EVOLCAT-EN-201003.pdf and Liberator Instructions for Use on file.
  • ** Minimum specification for LLD EZ, LLD E, LLD #2, and LLD #3 is 10 lbs; minimum for LLD #1 is 7 lbs.

