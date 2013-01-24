SmartPerfusion imaging technology provides interventionalists with an objective understanding of the impact of their treatment to help determine the outcome of perfusion procedures. Advanced guidance supports standardized comparisons and automated functions simplify clinical adoption.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Israel
Call: +972 74-7334409
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Israel
Call: +972 74-7334409