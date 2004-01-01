תנאי חיפוש

Ingenia dStream HeadNeckSpine coil solution

-

מצא מוצרים דומים

Digitization in the coils for increased SNR. Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap. Omproved patient comfort through coil tilting. Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top.

צרו איתנו קשר
Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-

-

-

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
  • Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
  • Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
  • Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
See all features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-

-

-

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

-

-

-

-

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. כל הזכויות שמורות.

ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.