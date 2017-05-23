תנאי חיפוש
Stay the same, but change radically. Philips ProGrade converts your analog BuckyDiagnost X-ray room to full Philips digital radiography without the hassle and expense of a geometry replacement. One day is all it takes.
The smart step up to digital
Easy to carry and handle for faster exams
Designed for fast and consistent results
Fast workflow through Bucky integration
Consistently good image quality
