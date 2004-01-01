5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. Field of view: 75°. 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, High-PRF Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, Freehand 3D and harmonic imaging*. Abdominal, cardiac, and Ob/Gyn applications. Contrast applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (* Not all features are available on all systems.)
