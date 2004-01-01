תנאי חיפוש

iE33 xMATRIX L8-4 Linear Array

Transducer

מצא מוצרים דומים

8 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed Doppler, Color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arterial and venous) and internal mammary vessel applications. General imaging, vascular, and superficial imaging applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

צרו איתנו קשר
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. כל הזכויות שמורות.

ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.