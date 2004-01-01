9 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. End-fire sector, 8 mm radius of curvature, 150º field of view. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging*. Endocavitary applications including vaginal and rectal. Contrast applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (* All features not available on all systems)
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.