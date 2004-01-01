Transesophageal phased array. 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range Field of view: 90°. Mechanically rotatable array from 0 to 180 degrees.Electrocautery suppression. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, color Doppler, tissue Doppler, XRES, harmonic imaging, and LVO.Adult TEE applications: patients > 25 kg (55 lb.). Physical dimensions:Tip: 1.5 x 3.5 cm (0.6 x 1.4 in) W x L Shaft: 1.0 cm (0.4 in) diameter, 1 m (39.4 in) L.
