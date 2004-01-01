3 to 1 MHz extended frequency range. Steerable CW Doppler, PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Tissue Doppler Imaging, Freehand 3D, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. 90° field-of-view. Contrast imaging. Adult cardiology applications, and transcranial Doppler.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.