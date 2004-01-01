תנאי חיפוש

HD15 BP10-5EC Biplane Curved Array

Transducer

מצא מוצרים דומים

10 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 126°. Biplane intersecting sagittal and transverse sectors, 8 mm radius of curvature. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, harmonic, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, and XRES imaging. Endorectal and endovaginal applications for urology. Biopsy kit available.

צרו איתנו קשר
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. כל הזכויות שמורות.

ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.