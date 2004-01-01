תנאי חיפוש

ClearVue 650 S4-1 Sector Array

Transducer

4 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, M-mode, color, PW and CW Doppler, Tissue Harmonic Imaging, and Color Power Angio imaging. High-resolution imaging for abdominal, cardiac, obstetrical and gynecological applications. Biopsy kit available.

