5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range; High-resolution imaging for abdominal and Ob/Gyn applications; Supports 2D, M-mode, color, PW Doppler, Tissue; Harmonic Imaging, and Color Power Angio imaging; Multi-angle biopsy kit available
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.