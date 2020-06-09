Bolus watch functionality to monitor contrast and start the CBCT acquisition at the right time​​

In the case of an intravenous contrast injection, the bolus watch functionality uses a special mode of fluoroscopy to visualize the progress of contrast media through the vasculature. In this way the cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition can be started at the right time when the contrast reaches the brain vasculature. Once acquired, the two CBCT volumes automatically open side by side or are overlaid in SmartCT Dual Viewer.​​