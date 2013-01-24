דף הבית
Mobile C-arm solutions
Your surgical lab. Simplified.

Setting up a new surgical room can be a complex and time-consuming project. As a single-source provider of advanced products for operating rooms, we can make the entire process easier for you. We set you up for long-term success with professional training programs and one point of contact for comprehensive services that support every step of opening, growing and maintaining your surgical practice.
Meeting your challenges

superior care

Focus on superior care

When setting up a new surgical room, your key focus is developing superb surgical services. We bring together the equipment and resources you need from reliable suppliers, so you can focus on getting patients in the door and providing excellent care.
reduce hassle

Reduce organizational hassle

Many facilities simply do not have the skill set and bandwidth required to design an OR and select the right equipment for it. We coordinate all of the organizational details with multiple suppliers to free up your time for other priorities.
single point contact

Work with one single point of contact

Equipping and running a surgical room is uncharted territory for many practices. With us, you can rely on one single point of contact for all of your questions and needs during the entire process, from designing, ordering and installing to training and service.
high quality

Get high quality, cost-effective products

There is a lot riding on your surgical practice, so you want products that deliver reliable performance and a high return on your investment. With our integrated surgical rooms, you can choose from a range of high quality equipment and devices from Philips and our leading surgical alliance partners to meet your goals for patient care and revenue generation.
  • Vascular surgical rooms
    Vascular surgical rooms

    The vascular integrated surgical room sets you up to provide exceptional care for diverse vascular procedures performed in a hospital or outpatient surgery center.

    Click to read more
  • Urology integrated surgical room
    Urology integrated surgical room

    As the demand for outpatient minimally invasive urology interventions grows, you can confidently accept new referrals with the Urology integrated surgical room. Its flexible design allows you to personalize urology treatment for each patient and disorder, and enhance patient comfort and care throughout procedures.

    Click to read more
  • Pain management surgical rooms
    Pain management surgical rooms

    Patients can experience acute and chronic pain in various parts of the body, so your Pain Management integrated surgical room is designed for full flexibility and informed decision making.

    Click to read more

How does the process work?

 

Our approach leverages the power of one to make the process of getting your new surgical room as fast and simple as possible.

partner with one expert
We are one of the world’s leading and most respected providers of the full spectrum of medical equipment and services for image guided therapy. That means you have one reliable contact for complete surgical rooms for routine and dedicated applications, such as vascular, pain management, and urology procedures.
place one order
The order includes all of your equipment, from mobile C-arm and operating table to equipment boom and injector. Having one order saves you the time and hassle of negotiating with multiple suppliers. We help you select all equipment, arrange service contracts, and organize logistics.
receive one shipment
Everything arrives in the same shipment to minimize disruption to your facility. Installation is organized to take up as little time as possible. Training programs support your staff in becoming quickly operational.
make one call

One call brings you in contact with our global network of resources

and support. Our goal is to help you maintain predictable costs and levels of performance for your surgical services. Many equipment features promote high uptime and efficient operation to support your financial goals.

