Magnetic Resonance
chris banner image

A revolutionary breakthrough in MRI diagnostic quality – and speed

Philips MR Ingenia elition 3.0T

Philips MR Ingenia Elition 3.0T 


The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new directions for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs.

 

The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

Ingenia Elition X brochure (1.57MB)

    Watch the trailer

    Elition trailer

    What your peers say about Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    Mrs. Silvia Schiffer

    Hear from Laura Barlow, lead technologist at the University of Columbia, how smart features help them contribute to a quick workflow for patient preparation and scanning on their Ingenia Elition 3T system.

    Mrs. Silvia Schiffer

    Hear Dr. Savatovsky, neuroradiologist at Fondation Rothschild in Paris discuss the benefits that the two Philips Ingenia Elition systems are bringing their clinical practice.

    Clinical cases from your peers with Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    Brain image

    Brain with glioblastoma

    Hand/Wrist with tumor

    Hand/Wrist with tumor

    Liver image

    Liver with ascites

    Pelvis image

    Pelvis with fistula

    Downloads

    MR Body Map

    Download ExamCards for Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    fieldstrengt image
    View ExamCards

    Ingenia Elition 3.0T X brochure

    A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnosic quality and speed

    Elition CX brochure
    Download brochure (1.57MB)

    Ingenia Elition 3.0T S brochure

    3.0T imaging at your fingertips 

    Elition CS brochure
    Download brochure (2.38MB)

    Vega HP gradients

    Accuracy, power and endurance in MRI

    ExamCards image
    Download technical paper (735.0KB)

    Compressed SENSE

    Speed done right, every time

    ExamCards image
    Download technical paper
    • grippo_round image

      Franco Grippo

      Assistant VP of Operations

      giordano_round image

      Kris Giordano
      Director of outpatient imaging

      On Demand webinar

      Optimizing MR workflow and productivity

       

      By RWJ Barnabas Health, New Jersey, USA

      Watch webinar
    • kirschke round grey

      Dr. Jan

      S. Kirschke

      braren round grey

      Dr. Rickmer

      F. Braren

      schwaiger round grey

      Dr. Benedikt
      J. Schwaiger

      On Demand webinar

      Advancements in 3T imaging

       

      First hand experiences from the Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich

      Watch webinar

      מה זה אומר?

