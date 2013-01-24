דף הבית
Liver

    Liver assessment ultrasound machines


    Liver imaging capabilities change patient management
    Example of liver ultrasound image

    Liver imaging: high-quality data for confident diagnosis

    Philips liver imaging ultrasound systems provide the tools you need for the assessment and management of liver disease. Shear wave elastography, coupled with our outstanding image quality, provide noninvasive and cost effective methods to acquire additional data for liver disease assessment.
    Video explaining Philips' liver ultrasound machines

    The ultimate ultrasound solution for liver assessment

    It’s no secret that liver disease is a growing global health concern. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, liver disease is the 12th leading cause of death in the US. In fact, many people have hepatitis C and may not even know it.

     

    For decades, liver biopsy has been the conventional method for disease assessment, but the pain, expense and wait-time associated with results have proven to be barriers for some patients. Thanks to Philips innovations on the EPIQ liver ultrasound elastography system, there is now a comprehensive all-in-one solution to help clinicians assess, treat and monitor many liver conditions.

    Liver assessment ultrasound resources

    Ultrasound solutions for liver assessment

    Blue and green graph of the liver ultrasound machine properties

    ElastQ Imaging shear wave liver ultrasound elastography

    •Ultrasound shear wave elastography provides a noninvasive, reproducible, and easily performed method of assessing tissue stiffness. 

     

    • Research suggests that instead of a costly and painful biopsy procedure, an easy ultrasound exam including shear wave elastography could become routine for assessing liver disease status. 

     

    • ElastQ Imaging high-performance shear wave liver ultrasound elastography features real-time, large Region of Interest (ROI) color-coded quantitative assessment of tissue stiffness.

     

    • ElastQ Imaging also includes the ability to make retrospective measurements on stored images and a unique confidence map display uses intelligent analysis to add additional assurance that user measurements are obtained on tissue areas with adequate shear wave propagation.

    PureWave Imaging

    PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology is integral in our C5-1, C9-2 and X6-1 transducers allowing for improved penetration in difficult patients while maintaining excellent detail resolution, Doppler sensitivity and CEUS performance.

    Contrast enhanced liver ultrasound

    Ultrasound contrast agents can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the user to study the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, providing access to faster and more confident diagnoses. 

     

    With Philips EPIQ, CEUS is seamlessly integrated into the standard workflow, providing exceptional detail throughout arterial, portal, and late-phase scanning. Additionally, with advanced technologies at your fingertips – such as MaxVue FHD display, PureWave C9-2 transducer, fusion imaging, and Q-App quantification – EPIQ delivers maximum confidence for lesion detection and characterization, even in the most challenging exams.

    Image fusion and navigation

    Image fusion combines the inherent advantages of multimodality imaging directly on the ultrasound system using electromagnetic tracking. 

     

    By combining CT/MR/PET with the live ultrasound and real-time position of the patient, the clinician has access to a powerful diagnostic tool which limits radiation due to the need for less conformity scans and maximizing throughput in the department.  

     

    EPIQ’s exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS) comes to image fusion with automated registration of CT/MR and ultrasound volumes– in 1/10 the standard alignment time.  Needle Navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases in the liver, and has been shown to improve workflow and reduce radiation exposure by using fewer confirmatory scans. 

     

    The EPIQ features a full suite of solutions which includes the CIVCO eTrax™,  Adaptive Needle Tracker, and  Co-axial Needle Trackers. 

     

    With such a wide range of compatibility to biopsy and ablation devices, the clinician has freedom to choose the best tools for the procedure depending on the level of complexity.

    ElastQ liver ultrasound normal imaging

    Noninvasive liver assessment made easy

     

    The liver stiffness measurement is captured in seconds through a simple noninvasive scan.

    Liver ultrasound splenic laceration

    Contrast enhanced liver ultrasound

     

    Ultrasound contrast agents can transform the role of ultrasound, allowing clinicians to study the enhancement patterns of liver lesions in real time, providing faster and more definitive diagnoses. With Philips ultrasound, contrast enhanced ultrasound is seamlessly integrated into the standard workflow, providing exceptional detail.

    Liver ultrasound fusion imaging auto

    Fusion and navigation

     

    Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with Philips image fusion and needle navigation capabilities. Streamlined workflow allows clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound while needle navigation aids in guiding biopsy of small and difficult-to-access lesions.

    White papers

    Noninvasive liver fibrosis assessment

    Introducing next-generation shear wave elastography

    Philips Affiniti ultrasound system for noninvasive liver assessment

    Simplifying liver assessment in internal medicine

    The ultimate ultrasound solution for liver assessment

    Elastography-related publications

    Elastography in the technically difficult patient

