Documents one

Documents page allows you to view and download the Documents across multiple objects such as:

 

  • Account
  • Case
  • Contract
  • Installed Product
  • Location
  • Warranty
Select Object* one of the above objects first.

After selecting an object, you can select up to 5 records in the Select Records* field for which you want to view/download documents. For Installed Products and Cases, you can select up to 10 records.
Documents two

Document Types

Document Types** available in the CS Portal:

  • Customer Service Reports (CSR) / Action Notification Report (ANR) - Engineer’s summary of the service performed.
  • Test and Inspection Results - Predicitive Maintenance specific report based on the feedback from the engineer.
  • Quotes
Depending on the country some of the above documents may not be visible in the portal.

Event Type

Event Type** for which you want to view/download documents:

  • Incident
  • Predictive/Preventative Maintenance
  • Installation
  • Field Change Order
  • Supplementary Services
  • Proactive Monitoring

Created date 

You need to specify date range from the drop down list.*

Modality

You can select/specify modality/modalities from the drow down list.
Documents three

All or most recent documents only

Each document might have multiple versions. Use this setting to show all versions of each document or just the last version.

After clicking Apply Filters you will see all documents matching your search filter. You can download one or multiple documents.

* Mandatory field
** One of the two fields is mandatory

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

