Installed Product list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:
Installed Product Number: filter by entering Installed Product number
Product Name: filter by entering Product Name
Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list
Custom IP Name: filter by entering Product Custom IP Name
Serial Number: filter by entering Serial Number
Tech ID: filter by entering Tech ID
Room/Department: filter by entering Room/Department
Customer Inventory Number: filter by entering Customer Inventory Number
Contract Number: filter by entering Contract Number
Expiration status for Contracts: select specific status from the drop down list
- Green: >90 days from today
- Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
- Red: <30 days from today
SLCP (if applicable) Software License Controlled Product: you can filter by selecting Yes/No from the drop down list The list can be sorted by clicking the column headers.