PRODUCT MODALITY:
Description:
AMI
Advanced Molecular Imaging
CI
Cardiology Informatics
CS
Customer Services
CT
Computed Tomography
DCP
Digital & Computational Pathology
DIG COMP PATHOLOGY
Digital Computational Pathology
DMS
Disease Management Solutions
DXR
Diagnostic X-Ray
ECR
Emergency Care and Resuscitation
EMR DIVIDED
Electronic Medical Record
EPD SOLUTIONS
ElectroPhysiology Dielectric
HI
Healthcare Informatics
HISS
Healthcare Informatics Solutions and Services
HST
Image Guided Therapy
ICAP
Imaging Clinical Applications and Platforms
IGT
Image Guided Therapy Devices
IGT UvNDIVIDED
Image Guided Therapy Devices
IGTD
Image Guided Therapy Devices
IXR
Interventional X-Ray
MA
Monitoring & Analytics
MR
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
MV
Multi Vendor
NM
Nuclear Medicine
NM-P
Nuclear Medicine - Parts
NM-PROS
Advanced Molecular Imaging
ONCOLOGY INFORMATICS
Oncology Informatics
PCCI
Patient Care and Clinical Informatics
RDT
Remote Diagnostic Technologies
RESPIRATORY CARE
Respiratory Care
SRC
Sleep and Respiratory Care
US
Ultrasound
WHC
Women's Health Care
