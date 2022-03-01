As patient monitoring technology evolves, it is vital to ensure your patient monitoring system remains up-to-date, secure and reliable. Your technology should be easy to pick up and use, compliant with evolving regulations and guidelines, and able to deliver value throughout its lifecycle.
Patient Monitoring Informatics Services Agreement is a modular offering that helps you stay ahead of the technology curve.
Protect against cybersecurity threats
Enhance system performance and network integration
Faster resolution through access to knowledge
Improve predictability of costs
Stay clinically up to date
Let your engineering experts talk to Philips engineering experts
Improve collaboration between IT and biomed teams
Our Patient Monitoring Informatics Service Agreement empowers you to focus on delivering outstanding care to your patients.
Our services:
1 Varies in individual markets – please consult with your local Philips specialist.
Our Patient Monitoring Informatics Service Agreement empowers you to focus on delivering outstanding care to your patients.
“Stay ahead of the technology curve with Patient Monitoring Informatic Service Agreement”
Resources to support your decision-making
Document
In addition to our vast global network of remote services, our team of field service engineers is among the largest in the industry.
Philips has the size, experience and expertise to support you effectively – both now and in the long term.
In addition to our vast global network of remote services, our team of field service engineers is among the largest in the industry.
Remote services provided to 128 countries / territories worldwide
7,700 field service engineers worldwide
Remote service connections to 100,000+ customer systems
Over 160,000 people are trained every year
Remote services provided to 128 countries / territories worldwide
7,700 field service engineers worldwide
Remote service connections to 100,000+ customer systems
Over 160,000 people are trained every year
1 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2020.
2 The cost of cybercrime 2019 – Accenture Security
3 This offer is country-dependent; please consult with your local Philips specialist
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.