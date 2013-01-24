דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

congenital heart disease

Congenital Heart Disease

צרו איתנו קשר

Congenital Heart Disease

In pediatric imaging, high quality imaging is tuned to small patient weights to manage radiation dose. You cannot sacrifice critical image quality or anatomic information that would affect the most advantageous course of treatment. Our AlluraClarity family of X-ray systems deliver high image quality at ultra low dose levels. Pediatric specific tools offer enhanced precision, predictability, confidence, and clarity.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

מה זה אומר?
Final CEE consent

Supporting you at every turn

education image

Education

Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies
Learning Center
customer service image2

Customer services

Taking care of your systems so you can focus on delivering better care, to more people, at a lower cost.
Service agreements
dosewise doctor

DoseWise

DoseWise Solutions help you take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with a comprehensive suite of dose management tools, training, and integrated product technologies.
More on DoseWise solutions

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand