תנאי חיפוש

Philips Azurion with FlexArm: Maximizing operational efficiency and driving greater value in your clinical suites

White paper ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ 2019 ∙ 3 min read

Institutions increasingly want to build 'universal' rooms that can be used by any discipline for any image-guided procedure in a cost-effective way.

In this meta study, three key areas were identified in which Azurion with FlexArm can help a lab or OR managers boost efficiency:

  • Facilitating advanced procedures in multi-purpose rooms
  • Utilizing compact cost-effective design and reducing procedure times
  • Supporting new and complex procedures, new staff and suites through ease of use

A group of doctors in a surgery room

Azurion with FlexArm allows lab and OR managers to create multi-purpose rooms capable of supporting advanced procedures in a way that optimizes resource utilization and minimizes costs.

 

The system's unique features and geometry provides unlimited flexibility and ease of use, future-proofing the interventional suite and making it ready to support new procedures staff and suites for years to come.

A true multi-purpose suite. That’s what we have now. We can do a completely different type of complex Hybrid procedure in the morning from the one in the afternoon and, using Azure Procedure Cards for quick setup, we can do each in a repeatable, standardized, efficient fashion.

Barry T. Katzen, MD, Founder and Executive Medical Director

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI) Baptist Hospital, Miami, USA

Barry Katzen

White paper

More efficient use of lab and OR space using Azurion with FlexArm

Download (1.21MB)

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe
Azurion 7 C20 FlexArm

Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

The advanced suite that works around you

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. כל הזכויות שמורות.

ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.